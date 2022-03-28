Suspect jailed in fatal North Park stabbing

The slaying came to light about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, when patrol officers pulled over a motorist for traffic violations at El Cajon Blvd. and Texas Street.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A North Park resident was behind bars Monday for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in an alley near the suspect's home.

Alberto Jorge Barraza, 32, was taken into custody at his residence on Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal assault in the 3600 block of Bancroft Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The slaying came to light about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, when patrol officers pulled over a motorist for traffic violations at El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street, about a mile northwest of the site of the alleged homicide.

"When officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, they discovered that the only passenger in the vehicle was injured and bleeding heavily from what appeared to be at least one stab wound to his lower body," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Paramedics took the 23-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Barraza as the suspected killer, and it was unclear what motivated the alleged homicide.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated," Campbell said.