Suspect jailed in fatal Ocean Beach shooting

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a transient near a lifeguard tower in Ocean Beach last week.



Thurs Loo John of San Diego was arrested over the weekend for allegedly gunning down 58-year-old James Chase in the 1900 block of Abbott Street, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown.



Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire on the beach in the area shortly after 1 a.m. last Tuesday found Chase mortally wounded on the sand, Brown said. The victim died at the scene.



About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, John got into a fight near the intersection of Reno Drive and University Avenue, and an officer who happened by at the time intervened and ended the scuffle, according to police.