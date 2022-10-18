Suspect killed in Southcrest-area police shooting

No officers were wounded in the shooting, said SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

SAN DIEGO — An armed suspect was shot and killed late this afternoon when at least two San Diego Police Department officers opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood.

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to Humberto's Taco Shop in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street on reports of man armed with a gun inside the restaurant, according to the SDPD.

As officers arrived, the armed man exited the restaurant and shot at the officers, according to police. Two officers returned fire, striking the man an unknown number of times.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the man died of his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

A stretch of South 43rd Street near the restaurant was closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the shooting.