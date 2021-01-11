Suspect outstanding after shooting in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — One person suffered life threatening injuries early Monday morning after being shot in Pacific Beach. The incident took place on Jewell Street near Roosevelt Avenue.
According to authorities a fight broke out at a Halloween party and the suspect who is being described as a 5’ 8” tall African American male in his 20’s opened fire. Police say he was wearing a black beanie and a yellow jersey. He struck the victim one time in the upper torso. Police say the suspect escaped and is still on the loose.
The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, but is expected to survive.
