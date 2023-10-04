19-year-old suspect pleads not guilty; granted no bail in Clairemont Park shooting

In San Diego Central Court Monday, Vargas pleaded not guilty, and the Judge granted Vargas no bail.

SAN DIEGO — In San Diego Central Court Monday, 19-year-old Julian Vargas pleaded not guilty, and the Judge granted Vargas no bail. Vargas and a 14-year-old were arrested last week concerning a homicide at Clairemont Park.

In court, Deputy District Attorney Melissa Mack said, "Mr. Vargas induced a minor to shoot and kill the victim in this case that resulted after a brief altercation. Mr. Vargas not only induced the minor, but he also recruited him into his gang. He told him he had to earn his position in the gang. He told the minor to bring the gun and to 'get ready to kill somebody' if something went down."

The 14-year-old, whose name is withheld since he is a minor, will be arraigned in a juvenile courtroom Tuesday.

The two suspects face murder charges in the death of 22-year-old Cesar Lopez-Sandoval, an upcoming rapper named “Alo Bandz," who was shot at North Clairemont Recreation Center during a youth basketball game nearby on February 19th.

Detectives said he was shot after a brief fight between the two suspects.

The community rallied for a safer park after the shooting, asking for cameras, more lighting, and park staff available to prevent future acts of violence.

In the meantime, police say they have had a larger presence at the park.

Mack said the Lopez-Sandoval family wants justice.

"Like any other family who has lost someone tragically and horribly, they want justice for their family. Gun violence is spiraling out of control in San Diego. Gang violence is gun violence in San Diego," said Mack.