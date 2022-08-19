Police seek help finding suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Pacific Beach

Anyone with information regarding this assault was asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-455-8283.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department Friday is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Pacific Beach.

A 24-year-old woman was walking alone at approximately 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 1400 block of Pacific Beach Drive when the man drove up to her, asked her if she was lost and offered her a ride, said San Diego Police Department Officer Mark Herring.

After the woman declined his offer for a ride, the man approached her from behind, took her by force, and placed her into his car. The man then drove the woman to a location near Oliver Avenue and Everts Street, where he sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, police said.

The suspect then drove the victim to the 2100 block of Pacific Beach Drive where she was able to get out of the vehicle and flee.

The victim then reported the assault to police, Herring said.

According to police, the suspect was described as a light-skinned Latino male, between 30 to 40 years old, weighing 200 pounds, 5 feet ,6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short, dark brown hair, a receding hairline and a mustache. He was wearing a white or tan shirt and shorts, according to the victim who described his vehicle as an older model tan or gold sedan.