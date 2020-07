CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Law enforcement is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday evening at 996 Rutgers Avenue in Chula Vista. Initial reports indicate a man was speeding in a blue Ford truck, including driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalk. After the suspect crashed on Otay Lakes Road near Rutgers Avenue, the man took off on foot and ran through a home. Then, either an officer or deputy fired their gun.