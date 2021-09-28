x
Crime

Suspect shot by San Diego police officer in Chollas Creek

The suspect was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries was unknown as of Tuesday evening.
Credit: KFMB

A suspect was shot by a San Diego police officer in Chollas Creek on Tuesday evening. 

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. near Rex Avenue and Shiloh Road. 

No officers were injured, according to police. 

The incident was the second officer-involved shooting in San Diego on Tuesday. A deputy opened fire on a suspect in Vista earlier in the day.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

   

