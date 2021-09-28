Suspect shot by San Diego police officer in Chollas Creek

A suspect was shot by a San Diego police officer in Chollas Creek on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. near Rex Avenue and Shiloh Road.
The suspect was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries was unknown as of Tuesday evening.
No officers were injured, according to police.
The incident was the second officer-involved shooting in San Diego on Tuesday. A deputy opened fire on a suspect in Vista earlier in the day.
