Suspect sought in Solana Beach burglary

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sheriff's deputies searched Friday for a suspect in a residential burglary in the Highland Drive area of Solana Beach.



The burglary was reported at 12:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Castro Street west of Interstate 5, according to Lt. Glen Twyman of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Communications Center.



Twyman said deputies were searching for a suspect seen leaving a residence.



The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 55 years of age, standing 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. The suspect was wearing jeans, a blue shirt and a gray hat and was carrying a red backpack.