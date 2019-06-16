SAN DIEGO — A suspect was taken into custody Sunday after an hours-long standoff with San Diego police and a SWAT team in City Heights. Officers went to a home located near 42nd and Dwight streets around 12:30 p.m. to arrest a suspect after receiving a report of an attack - initially reported by police as domestic violence. The man refused to come out until after 3 p.m.

Police later said the man whose name they did not release was a 28- to 30-year-old and he is facing a slew of charges including sexual assault and making terrorist threats.

According to San Diego police Lieutenant Christian Sharp, police received a call around 9 a.m. from the North Park Recreation Center. The victim alleged that an ex-boyfriend had picked her up around 3 a.m. in the area before sexually assaulting her and putting a knife to her throat. She said she was able to escape just before calling 911.

When police located the suspect at a home in the 3700 block of 42nd Street four other people were inside. Two males and two females - one believed to be dating the suspect - exited the house but the suspect refused to come out, according to Lt. Sharp.

San Diego police surrounded the home and called for a SWAT team as the suspect was thought to be armed with a knife and possible a hand gun.

The victim remained in the hospital Sunday suffering from undisclosed injuries.