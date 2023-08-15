Police: Suspects wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Skyline park

San Diego police are searching for two men who sexually assaulted a woman during an attempted robbery at Skyline Hills Park.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for two men who sexually assaulted a woman at Skyline Hills Park while her boyfriend was frantically searching for money demanded by the suspects.

Authorities told CBS 8 that on August 10, around 1 p.m., a 22-year-old woman and her 27-year-olf boyfriend were at Skyline Hills Park in the 8200 block of Skyline Drive when two men approached the couple.

The two unidentified men simulated having a firearm in their waistbands and demanded money from the couple, attempting to rob them, according to Lieutenant Carmelin Rivera with San Diego police.

"While the woman's boyfriend walked away to get money out of fear for their safety, the two suspects sexually assaulted the woman," Lt. Rivera said in a press release.

The suspects were last seen leaving southbound through Skyline Hills Park.

One suspect was described as a black man between the age of 29 to 30-years-old and about 5 foot 10 tall, weighing 180-190 pounds. The unidentified man wore a white tank top, blue jeans, and a goatee.

The other suspect was described as a black man between the age of 29 to 30-years-old and about 5 foot 10 tall, weighing about 200 pounds. The unidentified man wore a white tank top, blue jeans, and blue shoes, possibly made by Nike.

San Diego police said the second suspect also had tattoos on his left arm and wrists.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.