SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives Thursday were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a riverbed in the Mission Valley area.



A person flagged down a San Diego police officer around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday after finding a woman's body in a riverbed near the 9900 block of San Diego Mission Road, Officer Tony Martinez said.



The body appeared to have some sort of trauma, but the cause of death was not immediately clear, officials said.



Details about the circumstances of the death, including the identity of the deceased, were not immediately available.

