SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies responded to the 200 block of Knoll Road in San Marcos Tuesday morning to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Police said a man was stabbed and has been taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside of the residence.

Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SWAT) is on scene.

The entire area around Knoll Road has been shut down to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch Commander: The area around 200 Knoll Rd @sanmarcoscity is closed due to a SWAT standoff. @SDSheriff @SDSOSanMarcos — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 22, 2020