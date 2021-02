Police have blocked of streets near Clairemont Drive and Cole Street.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are responding to a SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd. There are reports of a possible armed suspect, according to police.

Police have blocked of streets near Clairemont Drive and Cole Street. Avoid the area.

There is a church and preschool in the area that SDPD is aware of.