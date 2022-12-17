SWAT standoff in Spring Valley prompts neighborhood lockdown

San Diego Sheriff's told CBS 8 that their SWAT team was requested to the scene as an armed man was holed up inside a home, refusing commands to surrender.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A neighborhood in Spring Valley was locked-down Saturday night as authorities worked to get a domestic violence suspect out of a home.

San Diego Sheriff's responded to the 8000 block of Spring Place in the Spring Valley area around 3:48 p.m. following reports of domestic violence.

Residents posted to the neighborhood reporting app 'Nextdoor' with reports that a law enforcement helicopter was circling the area with their spotlight focused on a home.

San Diego Sheriff's told CBS 8 that their SWAT team was requested to the scene as the unidentified man was holed-up inside a home, refusing commands to surrender to authorities.

Witnesses told 619 News Media, a San Diego news video gathering company on the scene, that the person living in the home was a "public nuisance, and people frequenting the home were known to steal from vehicles in the neighborhood."

A Watch Commander on duty with San Diego Sheriff's said the person who called 911 was the suspect's wife.

Authorities believed the suspect was armed, so they evacuated nearby homes while the situation unfolded.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.