Teen arrested in Poway crash that killed a father and his son

Donald Lee Farmer, 19, was booked into jail Tuesday charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and more.

POWAY, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a February car crash in Poway that killed a father and son. The incident involving two cars happened the evening of Feb. 12 in the 15000 block of Espola Road.

The 54-year-old driver of one vehicle died at the scene and was later identified as Steve Pirolli. His teenage son, later identified as 13-year-old Steven Pirolli, was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash where he later died.

The driver of the other car, Donald Lee Farmer, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station's Traffic Unit say based on their investigation and reconstruction of the incident they believe Farmer was driving under the influence of drugs and had been driving recklessly.

Following the crash, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept. said the 19-year old was driving a Mercedes Benz when he t-boned the driver’s side of Pirolli’s car as he turned left from the parking lot at Poway High.

Farmer is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury and driving without a license. He is being held at San Diego Central Jail on $250,000 bail.

A GoFundMe page was set up in February to support the Pirolli family.



