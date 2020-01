SAN DIEGO — On Dec. 21, a woman arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital after being shot in San Diego. According to detectives, the 18-year-old woman, Richella Funiestas, was shot during a robbery on Biola Avenue. She died on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for her murder, who was recently serving time in juvenile hall for an unrelated case. His name is unknown since he's under 18.

The suspect's next court date is unknown.