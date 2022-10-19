Teen dies after stabbing near Oceanside park

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified, Oceanside Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police say a 16-year old boy died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police.

The victim was driven a short distance out of the immediate area by an acquaintance who came to a stop near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way where responding officers located the 16-year-old boy.

Despite being taken to Tr-City Medical Center and undergoing life-saving measures, the teen died just after 11 p.m. The victim has been identified but his information is currently withheld, pending family notifications.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified, Oceanside Police said.