Teen girl accused in slaying of National City Uber driver due in court

The 17-year-old female will appear in juvenile court on Friday morning.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The teen accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death will be in juvenile court on Friday.

Not much is known quite yet about what led to the senseless death of this 58-year-old Uber driver. However, a 17-year-old girl is in juvenile hall and expected to appear in juvenile court in connection to this murder.

The suspect's name is being withheld because of her age but police believe she could be responsible for this fatal stabbing. It happened earlier this week on Tuesday in National City. Paramedics and police responded to a 911 call on South Lanoitan Avenue where they say they found 58-year-old Raquel Wehber in her car, bloodied and unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive her but later pronounced her dead at the scene.

“Citizens who witnessed the incident provided critical information to officers, which resulted in the immediate capture of the suspect a short distance from the scene,'' NCPD Sgt. Kenneth Springer said.

That's what we know, but here's what is still unknown. Police say they don't know if the suspect and the victim knew each other or if this was random. They say they don't even know if the 17-year-old suspect was even riding in the victim's vehicle.

Wehber was working as an Uber driver at the time of her death, police believe she was completing a trip nearby. They say they're working to obtain a search warrant to access her Uber account to try and obtain more information. That suspect is expected to appear here in juvenile court at 8:00 a.m.