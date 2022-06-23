Teen girl, man die in DUI crash in National City

The teenage girl and the man were struck by a car driven by an unidentified woman, who officers said was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A teenage girl and an unidentified man were killed in a suspected DUI crash that shut down an intersection on East Plaza Boulevard from Wednesday night until early Thursday.

The teenage girl and the man were struck by a car driven by an unidentified woman, who officers said was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time, near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Harbison Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National City Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found both pedestrians on the ground and the driver remained in the vehicle, NCPD said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the man died at Scripps Mercy Hospital. It was not immediately known the relationship between the victims, but authorities believe they were related.

The driver was arrested on scene on suspicion of drunk driving. Police did not disclose her identity nor her charges.

No other information was immediately available.