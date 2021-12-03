Teen fatally shot near an Eastlake park in the South Bay

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Sunset View Park in the Eastlake neighborhood.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A teenager was shot and killed Thursday night at a park in Chula Vista, and the shooter remained at large, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. near Sunset View Park in the Eastlake neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim on the ground. He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Police said it appears the victim went to the park prior to the shooting with some friends. While at the park, the victim got into an argument with several suspects possibly known to the victim. During the argument one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting the victim.

Chula Vista police said they are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. They said they have limited information about the suspect at this time.

According to police, witnesses have described the suspect and his companions as four males, 17-20 years old, 5’-9” – 5’-11” tall. The suspects are believed to have left the scene after the shooting in a dark colored 4 door Honda or Acura sedan.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at the same park on Saturday. The victim in Saturday's shooting was shot in the arm following an altercation with two men inside a restroom.