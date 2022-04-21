Arraignment held for suspect in alleged Lakeside hate crime

Sheriff's say the teens shouted racial slurs at the girl and her family before one of the boys stabbed the victim twice in the back then ran off.

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a teenage girl in an apparent hate crime in Lakeside was pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in juvenile court on Thursday morning.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, allegedly was in a group of youths who angrily confronted the 16-year-old victim, who is Black, and members of her family in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Apparently upset about an assault that had occurred earlier in the day, the hostile teens shouted racial slurs at the girl and her relatives, sheriff's Lt. Shawn Wray said. During an ensuing scuffle, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the back, then ran off along with his cohorts, Wray said.

The girl was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

"After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect, for brandishing a weapon," Wray said. "She was later released to the custody of her guardian."

The teenager was charged with two felonies. The first being attempted murder with the second being assault with a deadly weapon. Both counts carry hate crime special allegations, as well as personal use of a deadly weapon and personal infliction of great bodily injuries special allegations. The 16-year-old faces 17 years behind bars if he is found to be involved.

Sheriff's officials later announced that the boy was arrested on Monday, though the circumstances of his arrest were not disclosed.

“Multiple aspects of this incident are appalling and as our investigation moves forward, we will be sure to hold everyone accountable for whom the evidence shows committed a crime,” said DA Stephan. “We’ve seen a disturbing increase in hate crimes, with the highest number being committed against persons who are Black. Anyone who commits these crimes will be held accountable under the law and I join the community in their outrage regarding such incidents.”

During Thursday's court appearance, the court set a readiness hearing in the case for June 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 6 of the Juvenile Court.