ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside a strip mall movie theater in Escondido, police said.

The gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. Friday, outside the Regal cinemas, near the corner of West Valley Parkway and North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido police Sgt. Ryan Banks told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Banks also said a fight outside a nearby Subway restaurant may have led to the shooting. The unnamed victim was found lying on the ground in front of the theater.

Banks also told the media the victim was being uncooperative with police and there was no clear description of the gunman who fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Escondido police at 760-839-4722.