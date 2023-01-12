14 and 16-year-old suspects arrested in connection with fatal Lemon Grove stabbing

Three juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 49-year-old man in the Lemon grove area.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Three juvenile suspects were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in the Lemon grove area on Jan. 10.

San Diego Sheriff's deputies were called to the 7700 block of North Avenue in Lemon Grove around 10 p.m. following reports of an altercation.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a man between the ages of 45-years-old to 50-years-old suffering from a stab wound to his lower torso, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

San Diego Sheriff's later identified the victim as 49-year-old Vinson Austin, a City of El Cajon resident.

Two 14-year-old juveniles and one 16-year-old were arrested and charged with the murder of Vinson Austin, according to deputies.

Authorities were working to determine a motive behind the crime and said in a press release that the suspects and victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.