SAN DIEGO — Content Warning: The subject of this story is graphic in nature and it may be disturbing to some readers.

Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who is charged with raping two women in Encinitas and raping an unconscious teenager in 2003.

Alleged victim Jane Doe 4 was expected to take the stand Tuesday but court was dismissed before she was called. The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first witness slated to take the stand will be the daughter of Jane Doe 1. There was no word on when Jane Doe 4 would testify.

Testimony began with Detective John Johnson who took the witness stand and laid out circumstantial evidence against Winslow II. The former NFL player looked on as photos from the day of his arrest were shown, which included still frames from surveillance video of him in his bicycling clothes and his Hummer H2. Both were described by women who have accused him of rape and indecent exposure. There were also profile shots of Winslow’s tattoos and his physique, which is key to identification by some witnesses, according to prosecutors.

Computer forensic technician Angela Roza took the stand Tuesday after the court's lunch break.

The next witness called was Hailey McKinney - a crime and intelligence analyst with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's major crimes unit.

Later Tuesday afternoon, an Arizona forensic scientist and former criminalist with the San Diego Police Department, Mike Palermo testified. Prosecutors then re-called criminalist Kelly Hensley to the stand.

Jane Doe 4 was expected to take the stand Tuesday afternoon but after Hensley was excused prosecutors instead asked to adjourn early and reconvene at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Jane Doe 4 reported being raped by Winslow II when they were teenagers in 2003. She and all other accusers are expected to take the stand during the trial.

If Winslow's convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

PREVIOUS TESTIMONY

On May 23, one alleged victim identified as Jane Doe 3 took the stand to testify about Winslow allegedly exposing himself to her as she was gardening in her front yard on May 24 in 2018, along with a Vietnamese interpreter who translated what she testified to in court.

On May 22, Jane Doe 2 took the stand to testify about Winslow allegedly raping her on Mother's Day in 2018. She said she believed it would be her "last night."

Jane Doe 2 testified during cross-examination that she never knew Winslow's last name and that she only knew him as "Kevin." She also called Winslow "very smart" saying that he put his hands on her throat in a way that wouldn't leave marks.

On May 21, a woman identified as Jane Doe 1, was the first of five accusers expected to take the stand.

The female hitchhiker accused Winslow of raping her after he picked her up in March 2018. She said she did not flee or defend herself because the muscular football star had threatened to kill her.

Winslow is accused of raping three women and exposing himself to two others. All are expected to testify.

The former football star, and son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts.