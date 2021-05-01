Text to '9-1-1' is now available in San Diego County

Remember: Call if you can, Text ONLY if you can't.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County residents can now text to 9-1-1 in an emergency if you can't call. This includes the Sheriff's Department and all police and fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agencies.

Authorities still advise calling, which is still considered the fastest way to reach 9-1-1.

How does Text to 9-1-1 work?

Enter the numbers 911 in the "To" field

Give the location and nature of your emergency

Send the text message

Respond to dispatcher questions and follow instructions

Situations when texting may be the better option:

You're deaf, hard of hearing, non-verbal or have difficulty speaking

You're in a situation where it's not safe to call 9-1-1 for help

You're having a medical emergency and cannot speak on the phone

Data and message rates may apply. Authorities said, do not use emojis, abbreviations and acronyms. Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1. Currently, the service is only available in English. Messages sent to 9-1-1 cannot include other people.

Similar to 9-1-1 calls, Text to 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. Intentional misuse of the system is a crime and is a punishable offense, authorities said. If you accidentally sent a message, send a reply clarifying there is no emergency. Cell phone reception varies by location. If Text to 9-1-1 is not available, you will receive a bounce-back message asking you to call 9-1-1.

Remember: Call if you can, Text ONLY if you can't.