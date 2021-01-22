Search for missing Chula Vista mother intensifies

Her sister and brother-in-law do not want to lose traction on this case and are pleading for help, hoping that someone will come forward with any information.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — "It feels like forever. It's going to be two weeks," said Maricris Drouaille, Maya's sister.

Maricris and her husband, Richard, have been looking for Maricris' missing sister Maya "May" Millete for two weeks now.

"We started on the 7th [of January]. That's the last time we heard from her. The 9th is when we called the police," said Richard Drouaillet, Maya's brother-in-law.

Chula Vista police and the community have been searching for the missing 39-year old mother of three. So far there are no leads and no evidence to go off of. It is breaking her family down.

"We have nothing, absolutely nothing to go with on this," said Mr. Drouaillet.

The last time Maya's family saw her was two days before her daughter's 11th birthday party, which was a planned trip to Big Bear.

Chula Vista Police said they are actively working this case and her husband Larry is helping. Larry is also taking care of their three young children, who miss their mom so much.

"I know it's hard for them, especially her 11-year-old. She's been really quiet," said Mrs. Drouaillet.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a private investigator.

They have set up a "Help find May / Maya Millete" Facebook page as well.

They are asking everyone to say a prayer for Maya at 5:01pm every evening, as Maya's birthday is 5/1.

"Faith and God's hands and helpfully by some miracle he brings her back to us safely," said Mr. Drouaillet.