SAN DIEGO — Thieves broke into a Carmel Mountain eyeglasses store Tuesday morning, the latest San Diego-area optometry business to be ransacked in the last few weeks.



Dispatchers were notified of a glass break alarm around 12:40 a.m. at LensCrafters on Rancho Carmel Drive, just east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



Officers responding to the store found that one of the windows had been broken and an unknown number of thieves had gotten away with various items from the store, Delimitros said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.



A Sorrento Valley eyeglasses store was broken into Friday morning and three optometry businesses in San Diego County were broken into on the morning of Aug. 8.



They were located in the Tierrasanta area of San Diego, Escondido and La Mesa.

Last month, four unidentified masked burglars broke into Pack and Bianes Vision Care Optometry on East H Street in Chula Vista and stole more than $100,000 worth of eyeglasses, authorities reported.



Authorities have not disclosed whether they believe the string of break-ins are connected.



Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.