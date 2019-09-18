SAN DIEGO — Thieves broke into a Mira Mesa eyeglasses store Wednesday morning and got away with various items, police said.



Dispatchers were notified of a burglary alarm around 2:30 a.m. at the business in the 9400 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



Responding officers found that the front door lock had been broken and an unknown number of thieves had gotten away with various items, Martinez said.



No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

RELATED: Thieves break into Carmel Mountain LensCrafters store

RELATED: Surveillance video shows optometry store burglarized in Sorrento Valley

RELATED: 3 San Diego-area optometry shops burglarized within 3 hours

Police have not determined if the latest break-in is related to a series of burglaries that took place at optometry businesses in San Diego, La Mesa, Escondido and Chula Vista in July and August.