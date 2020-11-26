Thieves steal $6,000 worth of valuables from Pacific Beach restaurant

Do you recognize the three people caught on camera?

SAN DIEGO — A popular Pacific Beach restaurant is picking up the pieces after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of items. It happened at Amplified Ale Works’ music and tasting venue Backstage.

The owner hopes surveillance footage will help catch the thieves. The break-in happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.

“It's just unfair," said the manager. "It's just unfair.”

That's what he says every time he sees the video. In it, three guys are captured going through drawers and shelves in the office area of Backstage.

Here's what you don't see.

"Anything that has to do with putting on a live show was combed through," he said.

Near the stage, the thieves took guitars, cables and speakers. Over at the bar, they wiped the refrigerators clean of all the beer.

“It's absolutely empty," said the manager.

They also took clothing and decor. And they didn't just enter and exit once. They came back two more times. The total loss is about $6,000.

“Well it's detrimental for a business that's trying to make it through this pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it," the manager said.

Backstage was forced to close in the spring. Fortunately, Amplified Ale Works does have an outdoor patio and restaurant upstairs. But, like other businesses these days, it's still struggling to make ends meet and they're not the only ones who were hit.

While it's unclear if the same people are responsible, a gym and smoothie shop one complex over were broken into just days before.

“Those things crush a lot of lives," said the manager. "Something that seems so small is so massive to us. It hurts.”