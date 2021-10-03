Thieves hit Tierrasanta gas station 3 times in as many months

Two burglaries, one robbery result in tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

SAN DIEGO — The Circle K gas station in Tierrasanta located on the corner of La Cuenta Drive and Tierrasanta Boulevard has been hit three times in as many months by both burglars and robbers.

Surveillance video from December 6 at 4:30 a.m. shows two burglars getting out of a black Hyundai sedan. The men approach the business and use a hand grinder to cut a chain off the front door.

Once inside, the thieves fill up wastebaskets with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets.

About a week later, on December 15 at 9:30 p.m., the store is robbed, this time by four men.

Suspect number one was armed with a hammer and demands cash from the clerk. The other three men walk behind the counter and steal cigarettes.

It's unknown if the robbery is related to the earlier burglary but still images show pretty good images of the robbers.

All four suspects were seen running north from the store into a residential area of Tierrasanta.

The most recent burglary happened on March 1, again at 4:30 a.m.

Two men, apparently driving the same black Hyundai, can be seen walking toward the store. This time they used a pry bar to enter the front door.

It’s the same MO as the first burglary. They load up waste cans with large amounts of cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets.

The thieves are only inside the store for a couple of minutes but get away with thousands of dollars of merchandise.