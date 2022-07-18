Trial begins for second teenage suspect in Lakeside alleged hate crime

A 15-year-old girl is accused of taking part in the attack on 16-year-old girl.

SAN DIEGO — A trial in juvenile court was under way Monday morning for the second teen suspect accused of carrying out a hate crime in Lakeside.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly involved in the attack of a teenage female back in April.

Police said a group of teens arrived at the victim’s apartment on Mapleview Street. A 16-year-old boy allegedly yelled racial slurs at the victim as he stabbed her in the back.

Community activists held a rally before this morning’s hearing. The victim’s aunt, Nicole Streater, spoke to reporters.



“My niece, she has nightmares. Physically she’s dealing with a lot of pressure. She doesn’t want to be the eye of this," said Streater. "She’s a victim, she still doesn’t understand why this happened to her,”



Streater and community activists are calling for justice. They allege there was an adult involved in the incident that has not been charged.

“This was attempted murder. This was not a fight or a struggle. They tried to kill this young woman while screaming racial slurs at her. We want justice,” said Yusef Miller of the Racial Justice Coalition.

