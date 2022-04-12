Trial ordered for man accused of intentionally hitting officer with motorcycle

The officer struck in the alleged attack was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of intentionally striking a San Diego motorcycle officer with a car in Mira Mesa last year was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on assault and robbery charges.

Moises Correa, 30, is accused in last July's incident, which occurred after the unidentified officer stopped a black Chrysler that Correa was allegedly driving at Black Mountain Road and Westview Parkway.

Police said the Chrysler sped away, and that as the officer gave chase, the driver pulled to a stop in a traffic lane, then accelerated in reverse, sending the sedan crashing into the motorcycle.

Following the impact, the motorist allegedly continued backing up, pushing the downed motorcycle along the street with the officer pinned underneath it, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Correa then allegedly fled on Black Mountain Road, but was arrested the following day after a standoff with police at a Mira Mesa home.

According to Correa's criminal complaint, he has prior convictions for assault and domestic violence in San Diego County, and a 2011 attempted murder conviction out of Maricopa County, Arizona.

Correa remains held without bail.