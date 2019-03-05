Pre-trial motions got underway on Friday morning in the case of a woman who is accused of driving while drunk and causing a fatal wrong way crash in 4S Ranch. The crash killed Sarita Shakya who was a young mother and a nurse at Scripps Hospital.

Alexandria Bayne appeared before a judge on Friday. She is facing several felony charges including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The fatal crash happened in December 2016, just a week before Christmas. Prosecutors say Bayne was driving her minivan on the wrong side of the road when she slammed into the 38-year old mother. Bayne was injured in the crash and was arraigned from her hospital bed a few days later.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver arraigned from hospital bed

In court on Friday, attorneys argued about alcohol testing. Prosecutors say Bayne’s blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

The case has been delayed for years because Bayne’s original defense attorney passed away and she now has a new one. A readiness conference was set for June 7 and trial is set to begin on July 17.