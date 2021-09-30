San Diego police identify woman in 22-year cold case

On Jan. 24, 2000, SDFD firefighters found the body of 21-year-old Nicole Weis wrapped in burning cardboard secured with a rope in the parking lot of a church.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are seeking the public's help Thursday to generate leads in a 22-year-old case involving the death of a woman who remained unidentified until last year.

On Jan. 24, 2000, San Diego Fire Department firefighters found the body of 21-year-old Nicole Weis wrapped in burning cardboard secured with a rope in the parking lot of the College Avenue Baptist Church, 4747 College Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

No suspects have been named, and up until last year, the victim was unknown to police.

In 2020, investigators used investigative genetic genealogy -- technology previously unavailable -- to identify Weis, Officer Mark Herring said.