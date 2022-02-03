Two suspect in hotel pipe bomb blast plead not guilty

Two men accused of setting off a pipe bomb at a Kearny Mesa hotel went before a judge. Grover Everett, 39 and Hans Sarda, 30 pleaded not guilty to three felonies.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A prosecutor said surveillance showed Grover Everett, 39 and Hans Sarda, 30 going inside the Four Points by Sheraton on Aero Drive on February 24 through an employee side door at 8:15 a.m.

The two men are accused of detonating a pipe bomb just four minutes after they exited the Four Points in Kearny Mesa.

Both men, appearing in court on Microsoft Teams video, pleaded not guilty to three felony explosives charges.

The deputy district attorney says at the time of the pipe bomb detonation just after 10:15 a.m., the hotel was 80% occupied and the powder loads detonated went off like ammunition.

One of these powder loads was lodged into the hotel ceiling tiles. The prosecutor said there was minor damage, but largely due to the device being poorly constructed.

Attorneys for Everett and Sarda say both men co-own a fencing business. The judge said he was not sure what motivated these individuals to take an explosive device into an occupied hotel, but for public safety, he set bail at $400,000 each.

The San Diego Police Department says tips from the public lead to the arrests at a traffic stop, where powder loads and meth were discovered.

Both men were arrested inside Everett’s car. The deputy district attorney says the two men purchased the metal pipes from Lowe's by using Everett’s gift card.