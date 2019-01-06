OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a teen girl.

The 16-year-old was in the area of Mesa Drive and Vanilla Way, walking east on Mesa Drive on her way to El Camino High School Thursday, May 30 at 7:20 a.m. During that time, she was walking in the opposite direction of the suspect who turned and grabbed her in a bear hug, after she passed him. During the altercation, the suspect fell and the victim was able to escape and once she arrived at the school she notified security.

The suspect is described as possibly homeless white male, in his 50’s, very thin, approximately 5’9” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a tan pull over sweatshirt with a zipper at the chest and black baggy, dirty jeans. He was bald on top of his head and had short light brown hair on the sides. He also had a scab on right side of his neck.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department.