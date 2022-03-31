U.S. Coast Guard offload tons of illegal drugs at San Diego Bay

Authorities said they offloaded 11,300 pounds of cocaine and 4,076 pounds of marijuana that were obtained during multiple busts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter offloaded a massive haul at the San Diego Bay Thursday with thousands of pounds of illegal narcotics, according to authorities.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in San Diego Bay, the USCG said.

