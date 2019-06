SAN DIEGO — A major scam has left owners of a vacation rental in complete shock.

A neighbor’s security camera caught two men on video stealing nearly everything from a home they were renting. The duo used fake credentials, fake credit cards and even fake ID’s to pull off the heist.

The owners of the home say the men stole everything from furniture to electronics and even some of the household appliances. The total loss is estimated at nearly $10,000.