VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Content warning: The allegations described in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

San Diego Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday announced the arrest of a pizza shop owner in Valley Center accused of multiple counts of sexual battery. Authorities say they took 65-year-old Mark DeSimone into custody on Sept. 5 at his restaurant.

DeSimone is the owner of Pizza Pazza located in the 2800 block of Lilac Road in Valley Center, according to sheriff's deputies. Valley Center detectives have been investigating multiple incidents that allegedly took place at the pizza shop.

According to court documents, DeSimone has been charged with five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery stemming from the alleged incidents that took place between January and June of this year. In the complaint filed against DeSimone, two adult female victims allege that the suspect touched them on intimate parts of their bodies against their will.

In the allegations, DeSimone is accused of grabbing each victim by the waist and pushing his groin against her buttocks. He is also accused of reaching inside the leggings and underwear of one victim to touch her vagina. The same victim alleged that DeSimone grabbed her by the wrist placing her hand on his erect penis.

Each charge against DeSimone carries a sentence of six months and a $2,000 fine. According to court records, he is set to appear in a Vista court for a readiness hearing on Oct. 17 with a jury trial slated to begin in December.

It is unknown if there are any additional alleged victims at this time. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective J. Van Oort at (760) 751-4422.