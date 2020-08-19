Victims of the 'Golden State Killer' confront their attacker

Some of the victims had family members read their statements.



One of the East Area Rapist victims recounted how his attack on her in Sacramento County on June 18, 1976, changed her life.



"I was a normal young woman of 22, happy and carefree, and the only dark spot in my young life was the death of my mother 18 months earlier," she said. "I was vivacious, loved life and I was shy."



She said "the devil incarnate" broke into her home when she was alone that night, "blindfolded me, tied me up, threatened my life with a knife and raped me." She said she became "fearful, suspicious and hyper-vigilant" afterward.



"My sense of safety was shattered. The ringing of the telephone would invoke terror," she said because he called her to "taunt her" after the attack.



Another woman said DeAngelo raped her when she was 15, with her sister tied up in the next room. The two were home alone for the first time while their parents were out of town.



"I was hit several times on the head before I was tied up and gagged," she said. "We were both threatened and I was raped several times."



She and her sister suffered numbness in their hands for weeks after the attack because of how tightly they were bound, she said and recounted the terror of the ensuing years of her high school days as the East Area Rapist continued preying on victims.



"Everyone was scared," she said. "Big headlines in both local newspapers, helicopters flying overnight [were] constant reminders of the rape and fear that would never go away."



She said she continues to check doors and windows multiple times to ensure they are locked before she goes to bed, saying she still doesn't "feel safe in a locked house alone."



In 2004, a nun at her local parish helped her "forgive" her attacker, so she could move on from her trauma.



"It's not about letting him off the hook or forgetting the rape. The forgiveness is for me and my peace of mind. Something I badly needed," she said.



Another victim recounted how DeAngelo attacked her from behind on Sept. 4, 1976, while she was separated from her husband and struggling as a single mom of three children. She said her attacker broke her nose and she sustained a concussion when her head slammed into the driveway as she fell backward, but DeAngelo shook her awake with threats and raped her at knifepoint.



"The lump on my nose never went away," she said. "I learned to accept it as a part of my face."