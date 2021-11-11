Caught on Camera: San Diego deputy pursuit of wanted felon ends inside Chula Vista church during funeral service

After 45 minutes of driving through neighborhoods and freeways, the man stopped his car near a church and ran inside. San Diego deputies arrested him at the altar.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Content warning: The video in this story includes explicit language that may not be suitable for all viewers.

A motorist who fled when deputies tried to pull him over in Dulzura Thursday led a meandering 45-minute pursuit that ended with his arrest at a South Bay church where a funeral was taking place.

The chase began about 10:30 a.m. when the man -- the subject of a felony arrest warrant -- refused to yield in the 14000 block of state Route 94 in southeastern San Diego County, according to sheriff's officials.

He fled westbound slowly in a black Nissan Pathfinder into eastern Chula Vista, where he crisscrossed various neighborhoods on city streets, and briefly traversed stretches of SR-125 and Interstate 805, Lt. Chris Galve said. San Diego County sheriffs and CalFire we both involved in the pursuit.

About 11:15 a.m., he pulled his car into a grassy area near a church at Fourth Avenue and Oxford Street, jumped out and ran into the Church of the Most Precious Blood.

Video of the incident shows mourners quickly exiting the church as law enforcement surrounded the building. Chula Vista police and deputies evacuated approximately 100 people.

Deputies arrested the man at the altar of the Catholic church where funeral services were being held. The man was shouting as he was being handcuffed including saying he was "so sorry."

Law enforcement was seen near the man's vehicle after he was taken away. The car was sitting near a tree and fence with contents on its roof and spilling from an open door.

The man's full name was not immediately available but sheriffs were heard referring to him as "Alfredo."