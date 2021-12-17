Teenage girl reports attempted kidnapping in Vista, police release artist's rendering

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities were investigating the reported attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in Vista Friday.
The Roosevelt Middle School student told investigators she was walking to a bus stop in the area of Georgia Lane and West Los Angeles Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a white van with no license plates passed her, then made a U-turn and stopped near her, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
At that point, a man with "spiky" brown hair got out of a passenger seat in the vehicle, told the teenager in Spanish to get into the van and grabbed her by the shoulder and backpack, the girl told authorities.
"She says she was able to escape by striking the man with her elbow," Lt. Dave Buether said. "She then ran to the bus stop, and the van drove away."
The student described the would-be abductor as a thin man wearing sunglasses and dressed in black clothing, including a sweatshirt and scarf or mask over the lower part of his face. She was unable to provide a description of the driver of the van, Buether said.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Crime Stoppers offered these safety reminders:
- Use the buddy system and avoid walking alone.
- Parents should plan, map out and practice safe routes with children before they head out on their own.
- Teach your children not to talk to strangers.
- Remind children to stay off cell phones. They should be able to hear their surroundings when walking to school or a bus stop.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel you are being followed or something is not right, seek help immediately.
- If a stranger grabs you, drop to the ground, kick, hit, bite or scream. Do whatever it takes to grab the attention of others who can help you.
- Go to a trusted adult, a teacher, coach, parent, older sibling or law enforcement for help and report the incident immediately.