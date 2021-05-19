Vista sheriffs searching for man who assaulted woman walking in Vista park

The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive occurred shortly before noon when the woman was out walking her dogs, according to sheriff's officials.

VISTA, Calif. — A man jumped a woman Wednesday as she was walking her dogs in a northern San Diego County park and made a failed attempt to drag her into a patch of shrubbery before fleeing, authorities reported.

The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive in Vista occurred shortly before noon, according to sheriff's officials.

After the unidentified assailant grabbed the victim, they both fell to the ground, Detective Lucia Rodriguez said. Following a brief struggle, the man fled.

"The victim had light scratches to her legs from the fall," Rodriguez said.

Deputies searched the area by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but did not find the attacker.

The victim described the man as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch Latino who appeared to be in his 20s, with a medium build and brown hair that protruded from the bottom of a black baseball hat. He was wearing navy-blue shorts, a maroon hooded sweatshirt with a white Rancho Buena Vista High School logo on the front and Nike-brand running shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The sheriff's department officials said they wanted to remind the public to remain alert at all times when out for a walk saying:

"Always pay attention to your surroundings

Walk with a friend or family member

For your safety, avoid outdoor activities at night"

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday night.