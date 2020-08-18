Carlsbad police on scene of senior couple found dead in car

CARLSBAD, Calif. — On Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department said it received a call from a family member of a man who told him he had just killed his wife and that he was going to commit suicide.
Officers responded to the possible murder-suicide and found the bodies in a car on Estrella De Mar.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a deceased 89-year-old female in the passenger seat and a deceased 92-year-old male in the driver’s seat. Their identities have not been made public yet.