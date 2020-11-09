Chula Vista announces closure of all illegally-operated marijuana shops

Multiple agencies held a press conference on Friday.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista claims that all its illegally-operated marijuana dispensaries have all been shut down. According to Lieutenant Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department, the city had dozens of illegal marijuana dispensaries at work. The operation to shut each location down took over a year and concluded on Aug. 28, Peak said.

"This has been a huge team effort," said Peak. "CVPD’s partnership with the Chula Vista City Attorney’s Office and San Diego District Attorney’s Office allowed for these closures to become a reality."

According to the department, the operations have resulted in the following:

34,636,000 million in marijuana products seized (Retail Value)

10 felony arrests

16 misdemeanor arrests

133 Advisory Warnings (formal warning to stop selling illegal marijuana)

6,063,073 million in cash seized

23 firearms recovered

15 misdemeanor guilty pleas by defendants from warrant operations in 2019

"The City of Chula Vista is also currently in the final stages of approval for several legally licensed cannabis operations with the goal of only having legal marijuana dispensaries operating in the community," said Peak.

Peak said the following illegal marijuana dispensaries were served with criminal search warrants and ordered to shut down: