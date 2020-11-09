Chula Vista announces closure of all illegally-operated marijuana shops

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista claims that all its illegally-operated marijuana dispensaries have all been shut down. According to Lieutenant Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department, the city had dozens of illegal marijuana dispensaries at work. The operation to shut each location down took over a year and concluded on Aug. 28, Peak said.
"This has been a huge team effort," said Peak. "CVPD’s partnership with the Chula Vista City Attorney’s Office and San Diego District Attorney’s Office allowed for these closures to become a reality."
According to the department, the operations have resulted in the following:
- 34,636,000 million in marijuana products seized (Retail Value)
- 10 felony arrests
- 16 misdemeanor arrests
- 133 Advisory Warnings (formal warning to stop selling illegal marijuana)
- 6,063,073 million in cash seized
- 23 firearms recovered
- 15 misdemeanor guilty pleas by defendants from warrant operations in 2019
"The City of Chula Vista is also currently in the final stages of approval for several legally licensed cannabis operations with the goal of only having legal marijuana dispensaries operating in the community," said Peak.
Peak said the following illegal marijuana dispensaries were served with criminal search warrants and ordered to shut down:
- 3268 Main Street
- 411 Third Ave
- 2675 Faivre Street
- 1214 Broadway
- 259 Broadway
- 123 Broadway
- 2830 Main Street
- 1750 East Palomar Street
- 330 Trousdale Drive
- 611 Arizona Street
- 2675 Faivre Street
- 1149 Third Avenue
- 286 Emerson Street
- 703 Third Avenue
- 2518 Main Street
- 3416 Main Street
- 1180 Walnut Avenue
- 3158 Main Street
- 1274 Third Ave
- 246 Broadway Avenue
- 618 E Street
- 1001 Broadway Avenue
- 589 Vance Street
- 956 Broadway Avenue
- 1287 Third Avenue
- 750 Medical Center
- 1249 Third Avenue
- 3328 Main Street
- 71 Broadway Avenue