SAN DIEGO — An apparent homicide is under investigation at a home in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Drive in Oceanside, according to Oceanside police.

Oceanside police are reporting that the victim is a seven-year-old girl who had trauma to her upper body. The report came in at 11:30 Wednesday morning from the girl's grandmother who said she noticed blood on the girl's father.

The father was detained recently after acting mentally unstable. Two kids, including the deceased girl, live at the house with the father and their stepmom. The whereabouts of the girl's biological mother is unknown, Oceanside PIO, Tom Bussey said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.