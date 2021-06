This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating a homicide at a Barrio Logan apartment complex. Someone reported their mother being dead around 3:45 p.m. at the complex located in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue.

SDPD cleared surrounding units. One person was transported to the hospital.

Chopper 8 showed several cop vehicles around the apartment as of just before 5 p.m.