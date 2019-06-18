Police and a SWAT team are positioned outside the Hacienda Motel in Escondido following a report of shots fired. The hotel is located at 735 North Broadway near Mission Avenue.

Police confirmed they are responding to the report but gave no other details. Officers including SWAT personnel took up positions outside the building and have closed down a stretch of street in front of it as they try to make contact a man believed to be inside the motel room.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.