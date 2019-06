SAN DIEGO — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is set to make an announcement Thursday at 10 a.m. of an 18-month investigation led by the Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) and its law enforcement partners.

‘Operation Blindside’ has resulted in multiple criminal charges in a $5 million fraud scheme involving more than 20 defendants and 100 vehicles, making it one of the biggest auto theft-related cases in recent memory in San Diego.